DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.19.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.88 and its 200 day moving average is $379.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $439.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

