DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,665 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Sun Life Financial worth $68,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SLF opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

