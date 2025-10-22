DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $52.19 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

