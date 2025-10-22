Moody’s Corporation $MCO Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $54,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Moody’s from $532.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price objective on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.87.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total value of $199,652.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,385,939.38. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $485.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.67 and its 200-day moving average is $483.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

