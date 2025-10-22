Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.60% of Owens Corning worth $70,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after acquiring an additional 957,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.31.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

