AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $44,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.69, for a total value of $92,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,478,587.01. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.59.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.88 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.72.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

