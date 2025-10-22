Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $61,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

