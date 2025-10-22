DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $74,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 115.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
