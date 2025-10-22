Phillip Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Phillip Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $381.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

