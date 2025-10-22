Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.16). Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

