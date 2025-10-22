Lsb Industries (LXU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $138.3020 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.76 million. On average, analysts expect Lsb Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Lsb Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on LXU. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

