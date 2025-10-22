Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

About Capstone Copper

TSE CS opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

