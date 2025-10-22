Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share and revenue of $131.7480 million for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $2,055,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,173.40. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 76,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $4,685,544.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,785.35. This trade represents a 93.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,202 shares of company stock valued at $48,538,661 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $221,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.