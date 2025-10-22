Hayward (HAYW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $231.4560 million for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,676. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hayward by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,026,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 725,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hayward by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 715,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 556,520 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hayward by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 876,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 384,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 204,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 591,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.