Clarivate (CLVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $570.3540 million for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:CLVT opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Clarivate by 21.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clarivate by 165.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 4.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Clarivate by 228.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,091,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,943 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

