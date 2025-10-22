Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 5.1%
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.
