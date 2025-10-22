Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

