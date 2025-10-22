Bogart Wealth LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 122,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock worth $154,885,240. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.