Bogart Wealth LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. $ORC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $189,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 90.9% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.3%

ORC stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.2%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 720.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

