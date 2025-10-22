Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock valued at $567,328,871. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

