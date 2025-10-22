Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $153.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock valued at $567,328,871. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
