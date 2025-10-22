Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

