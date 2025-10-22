Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 515 Shares of BP p.l.c. $BP

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 178.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 743.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 0.2%

BP opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 157.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. BP’s payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

View Our Latest Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.