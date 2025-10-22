ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

