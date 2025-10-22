Bogart Wealth LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.