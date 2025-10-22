Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

