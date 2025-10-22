Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $1,625,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $7,748,187. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

