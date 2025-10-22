International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 27.6% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 96,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

SBUX stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

