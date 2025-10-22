Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 137 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

NetApp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

