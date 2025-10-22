Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Stake Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.