Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $480.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

