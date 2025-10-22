International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after buying an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after buying an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.