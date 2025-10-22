Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

