iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,061,000 after acquiring an additional 907,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

