12,340 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 491.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 39.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 4,286 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $204,527.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,316,005 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,758.60. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 2.14. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

