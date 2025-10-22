Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,864,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 441,050 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,377,000 after buying an additional 1,552,223 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,313,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

