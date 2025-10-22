Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 263 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE TRV opened at $269.43 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

