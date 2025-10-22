Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,339 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 90.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,187 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 3,747,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $73,733,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

