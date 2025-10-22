U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.19. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 5,811 shares.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.