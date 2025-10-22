Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 896,264 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 415,218 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,788,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $180.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

