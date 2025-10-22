Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $302.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average of $306.45. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

