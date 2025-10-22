ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISPY. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,342,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,473 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 324,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.