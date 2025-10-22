Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $20.09. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 693,397 shares traded.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.1096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 128.0%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

