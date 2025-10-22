National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and traded as high as $109.51. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $109.27, with a volume of 29,563 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.8531 dividend. This represents a yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

