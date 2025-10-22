True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.29. True Nature shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,235 shares changing hands.

True Nature Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

