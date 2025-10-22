Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA) Short Interest Update

Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BAYA stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Bayview Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAYA. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bayview Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

