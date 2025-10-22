Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Shares of CFMOF stock opened at C$62.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.18. Cofinimmo has a 1 year low of C$58.00 and a 1 year high of C$81.44.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Cofinimmo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.