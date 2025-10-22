Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taiwan Fund Price Performance

TWN stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

Get Taiwan Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth $830,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.