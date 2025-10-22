OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Short Interest Update

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OFX Group Stock Performance

OZFRY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. OFX Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Get OFX Group alerts:

OFX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.