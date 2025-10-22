OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Short Interest Update

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OFX Group Stock Performance
OZFRY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. OFX Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
OFX Group Company Profile
