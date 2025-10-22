360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Insider Andrew Moffat Sells 2,583,079 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Moffat sold 2,583,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31, for a total value of A$800,754.49.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6,202.0%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

