JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $26.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE DAN opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -124.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Dana had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $218,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dana by 27,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Dana by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

